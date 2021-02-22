It is critical time for a career in nursing, and we are in the business of mentoring, uplifting, building and motivating individuals that never thought in their wildest dreams that becoming a nursing professional would be possible.





The Nurses Pub is a unique 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization established in September of 2018 to build the next generation of front-line heroes and to assist individuals within uncommon demographics such as single mothers, men in nursing and minorities that live in disadvantaged communities, and those that "feel uncommon" to pursue and successfully complete the nursing curriculum and to become licensed professionals.









OUR GOALS:





1. To provide scholarship funding for nursing student nominees from the USA and throughout the nations.





2. To continue the worldwide recruitment for attracting 100,000 future nurses and to help the growing global need for nurses.





3. To build "The Nurses Pub Resource Centers" in communities for the purpose of assisting single parents during their journey from student to nurse with child-care services, support services such as tutoring, transportation and financial funding.





4. To create economic and career development for women with children experiencing homelessness that seek an alternative to homelessness and security within the job market.





Your generous gift will help us fund our mission for students in the USA and other continents to fulfill their dream of becoming registered nurses.



Together we can make a difference in healthcare!







